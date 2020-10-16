Discussions Are On, Don't Want To Prejudge: S Jaishankar On Indo-China Border Dispute

Speaking at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that conversations regarding the border dispute are going on between India and China, however, they are confidential.

When asked about the results of the ongoing talks he said, "Discussions are going on and it is a work in progress."

"Discussions are on; what is going on is something confidential between us and the Chinese," he said when the moderator at the conclave pressed the minister to give a clear status of the border situation.

When a journalist again quizzed him during the question and answer on the issue, Jaishankar said "There is not very much that I am in a position to say in public. I certainly do not want to prejudge it."

In the interactive session, which took place a day after the seventh round of commander-level talks, Jaishankar said that the problem was not created by India, noting both sides are engaged in talks to resolve the over five-month-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The Union Minister also spoke about the military casualties at the de-facto border after a gap of 45 years, in a reference to the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh in June earlier this year.

When asked about the prospects of reducing trade ties with China in view of the border standoff, Jaishankar only said that disturbing the "very foundation" of the relationship will have "consequences".

He emphasised that if peace and tranquillity are not ensured and the agreements signed are not honoured, then that is the "primary cause of disruption".

(With inputs from PTI.)

