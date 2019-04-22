Digvijaya Singh Asks Did You Get Rs. 15 Lakh? What This Bhopal Youth Said...

﻿
When Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh asked the crowd at an election rally in Bhopal if anybody received Rs 15 lakh in his bank account, a youth's reply left him red faced.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 April 2019
Digvijaya Singh asked a crowd at a rally in Bhopal whether they had received Rs 15 lakhs in their accounts. A youth said yes and was invited on stage by Singh
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI Screen grab
When former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh asked the crowd at an election rally in Bhopal on Monday if anybody recieved Rs 15 lakh, a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged poll promise in the previous Lok Sabha elections, a youth raised his hand. To this, the Congress veteran asked him to come to the stage and share the details.

"Bring your account number, we will felicitate you," an unsuspecting Digvijaya tells the youth as he walks up to the podium. As soon as he reaches the microphone on the stage, with a sheepish smile, he says, "by doing surgical strike, Modi ji killed terrorists."

The youth is then pulled away by another leader present on the dias, even as Digvijaya Singh ridicules him "but did you get Rs 15 lakh or not, gulabi shirt (refering to the shirt he was wearing)?"

Digvijaya Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal, a BJP stronghold, where the saffron party has fielded Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Bhopal will go to polls on May 12 and counting of votes will be done on May 23.

