Digital Media Rules: Centre Asks Online News, OTT Platforms To Provide Compliance In 15 Days

The Information and the Broadcasting ministry has asked online news and OTT platforms to provide within 15 days the details on compliance with the new digital media rules issued in February.

On Wednesday, the ministry asked the social media platforms to provide the compliance reports within 24 hours, despite their appeals pending in various courts.

The Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 was meant to regulate digital news organisations, social media platforms and OTT streaming services. It mandates new websites to get registered on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry site. Also, it brings the digital news media under the rules of the Press Council.

The rules included a strict oversight mechanism aimed to protect "the sovereignty and integrity of India."

