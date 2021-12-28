Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Dharam Sansad Row: Students, Activists Hold Protest Over Hate Speeches Against Muslims At Uttarakhand Sadan

Organizations like AISA, Anhad, SFI, UAH, NFIW, KYS, AIDWA, DISHA, among others, joined the protest demanding immediate arrest of Yati Narasimhanand, Prabodhanand and Annapurna, who delivered hate speeches against Muslims.

Members of AISA, SFI and other organizations protest against Haridwar Hate Assembly outside Uttarakhand Bhavan | PTI

2021-12-28T08:19:12+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 8:19 am

Students and activists on Monday staged a protest at Uttarakhand Sadan over hate speeches against Muslims at a 'Dharm Sansad' in Haridwar.

Amid heavy police deployment, protesters gathered at Uttarakhand Sadan and raised voice demanding immediate arrest of Yati Narasimhanand, Prabodhanand and Annapurna, who delivered hate speeches at the conclave.

At the protest on Monday, a public meeting was conducted in which representatives of various organisations spoke, according to a statement.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) general secretary, said, "The calls in Haridwar resemble those of the final solution in Nazi Germany! RSS must be defeated with strong people's movement."

Organisations like AISA, Anhad, SFI, UAH, NFIW, KYS, AIDWA, DISHA, among others, joined the protest.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand Sadan, which demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and immediate legal action against those involved in hate speeches in the Haridwar 'Dharma Sansad'.

Extremely provocative speeches inciting violence against Muslims were allegedly made by participants at the event held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar for three days from December 16 to 19.

It was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, the priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad. 

