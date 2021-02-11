February 11, 2021
Corona
In The Midst Of Terror Probe, Khalsa Aid Sends Volunteers To Uttarakhand For Relief Work

'Our volunteers from Khalsa Aid India are on way to assist the people of Uttarakhand! More to follow,' Khalsa Aid said in a tweet.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 February 2021
UK-based international Sikh charity, Khalsa Aid has dispatched its first batch of volunteers to Uttarakhand to help the victims of the glacier disaster.

"Our volunteers from Khalsa Aid India are on way to assist the people of Uttarakhand! More to follow," Khalsa Aid said in a tweet.

“Our first team of volunteers has left for Uttarakhand. We are monitoring the situation and in constant touch with central and state disaster Relief committees”, Amarpreet Singh, Director Khalsa Aid Asia Pacific, said on Twitter.

"Khalsa Aid India volunteer team is at ground zero where people are stranded and stuck due to glacier disaster. Assessments are being done presently on ground zero in coordination with state disaster authority," Khalsa Aid India said.

This comes at a time when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the organisation in connection with an FIR registered against banned outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act on December 15, 2020.

In 2019, ‘Sikhs for Justice,’ a UK-based group was banned by the Ministry of External Affairs on being considered as "pro-Khalistani". Khalsa Aid along with several others was summoned as witnesses in the case.

