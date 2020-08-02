Delhi's Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 4000-mark With 15 Fresh Fatalities

Delhi recorded 961 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday taking the infection tally to over 1.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,004, authorities said.

As many as 1,23,317 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged while the number of active cases stood at 10,356.

Fifteen people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,004, they said. The infection tally stood at 1,37,677.

A total of 4,289 RT-PCR and 8,441 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, they said.

The number of containment zones was 496.