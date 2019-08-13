Delhi: Uzbek Woman Allegedly Assaulted, Gang-Raped In Inside Moving Car; Case Registered

A case has been registered at Vasant Kunj police station against three people, who allegedly gang raped a 31-year-old Uzbek woman in a moving car, police said.

The police said that an investigation has been initiated. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Police said that an Uzbek woman (31) has filed a complaint against a 25-year-old, who along with his two accomplices allegedly gang raped and assaulted her on August 10.

In her complaint, the woman who came to India two months ago and was living with her friends in Madangiri claimed that the one of the accused, a resident of Gurgaon had befriended her seven months ago.

"Her friend called her to meet on Saturday near a mall in Vasant Kunj. He picked her from Vasant Kunj, took her to Gurgaon in his car in which two of his friends were already sitting. She alleged that they started assaulting her and when she resisted the beat her black and blue and took turns to rape her," a police official said.

The girl was dumped near her flat and after she narrated her ordeal to her friends they took her to AIIMS. The hospital staff then informed the police.

Both, the prime accused and the victim, know each other. The victim has been living in Delhi for last six months, whereas the prime accused is a resident of Gurugram, said police.

A medical examination of the woman has been conducted and accused is absconding.

(With inputs from agencies)