January 31, 2021
Corona
Delhi University To Reopen For Final Year Students From February 1

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2021
Delhi University
File Photo
The Delhi University  (DU) announced on Sunday that it will reopen all its colleges for final year students with 100 per cent staff strength from February 1.

The decision of reopening colleges of DU for final year students was taken after a meeting where all the heads of the departments of the university and principals of colleges were present.

"Only final year students, in small batches, are allowed to visit their respective colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practicals, skill, library and related activities, as per the discretion of the respective principal, director or head in line with the UGC guidelines and SOPs," University said in a notification.

The university said the section in-charge or unit head may plan the timings of the staff in a staggered manner to avoid crowding at entry and exit gates.

"Accordingly, the staff may be called to discharge the duties in the slot of 09.00 am to 05.30 pm and 09.30 am to 06.00 pm," it added.

With PTI inputs

