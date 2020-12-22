Delhi To Withdraw FIRs Against Migrant Workers Lodged During Lockdown

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that instructions have been issued to the department to withdraw all FIRs and complaints lodged during the coronavirus-induced lockdown against migrant workers.

Cases were registered by the police for violations of prohibitory orders during the lockdown announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the directions ofHon’ble CM @arvindkejriwal necessary instructions issued to Home department to withdraw all FIRs/complaints lodged during lockdown against migrant labourers. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 22, 2020

"As per the directions of Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal necessary instructions issued to Home department to withdraw all FIRs/complaints lodged during lockdown against migrant labourers," Jain said in a tweet.

