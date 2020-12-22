December 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi To Withdraw FIRs Against Migrant Workers Lodged During Lockdown

Delhi To Withdraw FIRs Against Migrant Workers Lodged During Lockdown

Cases were registered against migrant workers returning to their states for violations of prohibitory orders during early days of the lockdown

PTI 22 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi To Withdraw FIRs Against Migrant Workers Lodged During Lockdown
Representational Image
PTI
Delhi To Withdraw FIRs Against Migrant Workers Lodged During Lockdown
outlookindia.com
2020-12-22T19:01:04+05:30
Also read

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that instructions have been issued to the department to withdraw all FIRs and complaints lodged during the coronavirus-induced lockdown against migrant workers.

Cases were registered by the police for violations of prohibitory orders during the lockdown announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As per the directions of Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal necessary instructions issued to Home department to withdraw all FIRs/complaints lodged during lockdown against migrant labourers," Jain said in a tweet.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Board Exams Unlikely To Be Held Before February: Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Satyendra Jain New Delhi Migrant labourers Migrants COVID-19 Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos