April 26, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Free Vaccine For Everyone Above 18 Years In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Free Vaccine For Everyone Above 18 Years In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

This is likely to be only for Delhi Government-run hospitals. Those going to private hospitals will still have to pay for their Covid vaccine.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Free Vaccine For Everyone Above 18 Years In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Vaccinations will be open to all adults from Saturday.
File photo
Free Vaccine For Everyone Above 18 Years In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
outlookindia.com
2021-04-26T12:32:04+05:30
Also read

The Delhi government on Monday announced that it will provide free vaccines to everyone above the age of 18.

"Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," Kejriwal announced.

He also appealed to the vaccine manufacturers to bring down prices, saying it was time to help humanity and not to earn profit. He said, "There should not be different prices of Covid-19 vaccines; this is not time for profiteering."

Vaccinations will be open to all adults from May 1.

This is likely to be only for Delhi Government-run hospitals. Those going to private hospitals will still have to pay for their Covid shots.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Set Up More Covid Testing Centres, Sample Collection Infrastructure: HC To Delhi Govt

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos