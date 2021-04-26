Free Vaccine For Everyone Above 18 Years In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Monday announced that it will provide free vaccines to everyone above the age of 18.

"Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," Kejriwal announced.

He also appealed to the vaccine manufacturers to bring down prices, saying it was time to help humanity and not to earn profit. He said, "There should not be different prices of Covid-19 vaccines; this is not time for profiteering."

Vaccinations will be open to all adults from May 1.

This is likely to be only for Delhi Government-run hospitals. Those going to private hospitals will still have to pay for their Covid shots.

