May 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  How Are Private Hospitals Getting Vaccines? Asks Manish Sisodia

How Are Private Hospitals Getting Vaccines? Asks Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia accused the central government of "sitting over" the vaccine distribution system.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2021, Last Updated at 2:56 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
How Are Private Hospitals Getting Vaccines? Asks Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia accused the central government of "sitting over" the vaccine distribution system.
PTI
How Are Private Hospitals Getting Vaccines? Asks Manish Sisodia
outlookindia.com
2021-05-29T14:56:33+05:30
Also read

Delhi will receive 5.5 lakh Covid-19 jabs for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group from the Centre in June, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference in the national, Sisodia accused the central government of "sitting over" the vaccine distribution system.

The deputy chief minister also alleged "mismanagement" by the central government and sought to know how private hospitals were getting vaccines while states were being told that there are no stocks.

As against a requirement of 1.84 crore doses to vaccinate 92 lakh people in the 18-44 age group in Delhi, Centre provided 4.5 lakh doses in April and 3.67 lakh doses in May, he said.

"Now the Centre has informed us that a limited stock of 5.5 lakh doses will be provided, that too after June 10," Sisodia said.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Once Visited By PM Modi, Shimla's Iconic Indian Coffee House On The Verge Of Shutdown

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Manish Sisodia Delhi Covid Second Wave Covid-19 vaccine Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos