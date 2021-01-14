Delhi To Begin Covid Vaccination At 81 Centres Tomorrow, Check Details

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has completed all preparations for the rollout of the Covid vaccine from January 16, with over 8000 health workers to be vaccinated on every scheduled day in the city.
Vaccination will begin at 81 centres tomorrow and the number of centres will be increased after a few days to 175 and finally to 1000, he added.
The vaccine will be administered on four days of the week-Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It will not be given on Sunday and two days of the week.
So far, the Delhi government has received 2.74 lakh doses of the vaccine from the Centre which would be sufficient for 1.2 lakh health workers. There are a total of 2.4 lakh health workers in Delhi and more vaccine doses are expected to arrive soon, he said.
The Delhi government is fully prepared for the administration of COVID vaccine in Delhi | LIVE https://t.co/W2qnqJFlUF— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 14, 2021
Each day 100 persons will be administered the vaccine, he said and hoped people will finally get rid of the virus after facing hardships for the past many months.
With PTI inputs
