Delhi Schools Can’t Deny Admission To Students Who Declare Name Of Single Parent: Manish Sisodia

In a major decision, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that henceforth schools in the national capital cannot deny admission to any student on the ground that he/she declared the name of only one parent.

"No student in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on grounds that the child is declaring name of his or her single parent only," Sisodia tweeted.

The minister also shared a picture of the notice issued by the Delhi government, which read, “All the heads of schools of all managements under DoE are herby directed to not deny admission to the candidates who have filled details of even one of the parents in the application form, while taking admission.”

The move assumes significance from the point of view of children who have lost one or both parents to Covid-19.

(With PTI inputs)

