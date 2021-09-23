Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Restaurant Under Fire For Refusing To Allow Woman Entry Because She Wore A Saree

In a viral Facebook post, a woman claimed she was barred from entering a high-end restaurant named 'Aquila' because she was dressed in a saree as the restaurant only allowed people wearing 'smart casuals' to enter.

Delhi Restaurant Under Fire For Refusing To Allow Woman Entry Because She Wore A Saree
A woman from Delhi has accused a restaurant of not allowing her entry for wearing a saree | Facebook

Trending

Delhi Restaurant Under Fire For Refusing To Allow Woman Entry Because She Wore A Saree
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T08:23:32+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 8:23 am

A high-end restaurant is facing flak on social media for allegedly refusing to allow a woman entry because she was dressed in a saree. 

In a Facebook post, Anita Choudaary alleged she was not allowed to enter the Aquila restaurant at Ansal Plaza here on Sunday, because she was wearing a saree. The post has since gone viral.

"In one of the restaurants in Delhi, saree is not considered to be a smart outfit. The restaurant''s name is Aquila. We argued over saree, and a lot of excuses were made, but I was not allowed to enter the restaurant, because the Indian attire -- saree is not a smart outfit.

"I have never been insulted like this. I also feel hurt," she wrote.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

She also posted a short video of her argument with the restaurant staff, alongside a couple of pictures of herself in the saree.  Following the viral post, the restaurant, which has been at the receiving end of a massive backlash, on Wednesday claimed that the incident was misrepresented. 

Choudaary, according to her Facebook profile, is a creative director at Doordarshan National.

After Choudaary's post went viral, the restaurant, having a unique decor, received heavy backlash with people calling the eatery out on social media as well as food aggregator platforms like Zomato.

Calling the restaurant's behaviour "bizarre", a Twitter user wrote, "Who decides sari is not 'smart wear'? I have worn sarees at the best restaurants in the US, UAE as well in UK. No one stopped me. And some Aquila Restaurant dictates a dress code in India and decides saree is not 'smart enough'? Bizarre (sic)."

Another user wrote her mother had worn a saree even to the Alps. 

"Aquila resturant in Delhi stopped a lady from entering as she wore saree, which according to them is not a smart wear. Shame on you Aquila resturant . My mom wearing saree on the top of Alps. They didn't stopped her for what she was wearing (sic)," the user tweeted.

The restaurant has also been receiving negative reviews on Zomato, particularly in relation to this incident.

"Restaurant not smart enough! Staff horrible (look at my dress before allowing me in!?!) Food was horrible," a reviewer on Zomato wrote.

Responding to the allegations, the restaurant on Wednesday took to Instagram to clarify their side of the story.

According to them, the "10 second" clip posted by Choudaary was part of a conversation that lasted for "one hour".

"We chose to stay silent till now and have been patiently watching the situation related to the incident that took place at Aquila on September 19 unfold.

"A guest visited the restaurant and was politely requested to wait at the gate as there was no reservation under her name. However, while we discussed internally as to where we could seat them, the guest entered the restaurant and began to fight and abuse our staff. What unfolded after was beyond our imagination, with the guest slapping our manager," the restaurant wrote on its Instagram post.

It has also added CCTV footage of the incident, as well as a separate video where women wearing sarees are entering the restaurant.

According to the restaurant, the comment on saree not being a "smart casual" outfit in the video shared by Choudhary was a way to "tackle" the situation.

"To tackle the situation and request the guest to leave, one of our gate managers made a statement on sarees not being a part of our smart casual dress code and our whole team apologises for the same," the statement said.

Aquila went on to apologise for the remark.

"Aquila is a homegrown brand and each member of the team stands tall as a proud Indian. Our gate manager''s statement in no way is a representathe entire team''s view on the dress code. Nowhere in our company policy does it say that we will refuse entry to anybody in ethnic wear.

"While we have all the right to take steps for the violence by the guest against our staff, we have chosen to maintain peace so far but in accordance with our policy of maintaining transparency with our stakeholders we are now issuing this statement," Aquila said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Ease International Travel By Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates: PM Modi

Ease International Travel By Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates: PM Modi

Punjab's New CM Charanjit Channi Faces Flak For Using Chartered Flight To Travel To Delhi

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora In Washington

US Honoured To Welcome PM Modi: US Lawmaker

No Power Tussle In Chhattisgarh, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel

'Rahul, Priyanka Inexperienced': Amarinder Singh Says He Will Pit 'Strong' Candidate Against Sidhu

Covid Deaths: Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation To Kin Of Those Killed By Virus

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from India

New WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines To Save Millions Of Lives

New WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines To Save Millions Of Lives

Six J&K Employees Dismissed From Service For Having Alleged Terror Links

Six J&K Employees Dismissed From Service For Having Alleged Terror Links

Govt Schools’ Enrolment Up By 10,000 In Himachal During Covid-19 Pandemic

Govt Schools’ Enrolment Up By 10,000 In Himachal During Covid-19 Pandemic

First Jammu Bandh After Article 370 Abrogation Affects Normal Life

First Jammu Bandh After Article 370 Abrogation Affects Normal Life

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24.

New Punjab CM Faces Flak For Using Chartered Flight To Travel To Delhi

New Punjab CM Faces Flak For Using Chartered Flight To Travel To Delhi

Outlook Web Desk / 'What is the problem if the son of a poor man boarded a jet?' said new Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi

'We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart,' Says SRH Captain Williamson

'We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart,' Says SRH Captain Williamson

Koushik Paul / The loss versus DC further dampened SRH’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad have just two points from eight games

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

Outlook Bureau / India last revised its air pollution standards in 2009, which have been more relaxed in comparison to WHO's prescribed guidelines and other Asian countries.

Advertisement