Delhi Residents Can Apply For Oxygen Cylinders Online For Covid Patients; Step-By-Step Guide Here

At a time when oxygen cylinders have become a necessity and patients are struggling to get life-saving gas, the Delhi government on Thursday launched an initiative through which locals can apply for oxygen cylinders for Covid patients at home.

These oxygen cylinders are specifically meant for Covid patients in home isolation. As per the orders by the Delhi government, the online system will start functioning from Thursday onwards.

As per an order from the Delhi government, all people requiring oxygen for the patients in home isolation can apply on the Delhi government’s website at http://delhi.gov.in with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar Card details, and valid Covid-19 positive report indicating the need for oxygen. The applicant will also be required to inform the actual quantity of oxygen needed. If there is a report of a CT Scan one can also upload that to say the patient needs oxygen.

Here’s how to apply:

Step 1: Visit the Delhi government’s official website at http://delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Online booking of Oxygen Cylinders’ link on the home screen

Step 3: It will take to you another tab where you can fill in your details.

Step 4: Submitting your details — Photo Id proof, COVID positive report, Aadhaar Card details.

Step 5: After submitting your details, click on apply

Step 6: Your application will be submitted to the authorities who will allot you a dealer to procure your oxygen cylinder

Here’s a copy of the order:

As per updates, the District Magistrate (DM) will issue a pass to the patient stating the date, time, and address of the oxygen dealer depending on stock and availability. “Each district has been assigned one re-filter for accessing its lump sum allocation and the respective District Magistrates have been directed to supervise the management of distribution of cylinders from the refillers to various recipients as per the allocations in the Annexure-4 of the afore referred order,” Office of the Divisional Commissioner, Covid data management cell said in a statement.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine