Delhi Logs 19 Cases, Lowest Since April 15 Of Last Year, No New Fatality Due To Covid

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 on Saturday for second consecutive day, while only 19 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported which is counted as the lowest since April 15 last year, according to data shared by the city health department.

Since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic, the national capital logged zero fatality in a day for the twelfth time.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16 and August 20 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Saturday, 19 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate dropped to 0.03 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15, 2020.

On Friday, 57 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the disease were recorded on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the official figures.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 36 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.05 per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)

