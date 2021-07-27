July 27, 2021
Delhi Rain: Waterlogging Blocks Entry And Exit Gates Of Saket Metro Station

Delhi Rain: Waterlogging Blocks Entry And Exit Gates Of Saket Metro Station

'Trains are currently not stopping at Saket metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line,' the DMRC tweeted.

27 July 2021
Waterlogging triggered by heavy rainfall in the national capital  blocked the entry and exit gates of Saket metro station on Tuesday morning, said the officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

"Trains are currently not stopping at Saket metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line," the DMRC tweeted.

The yellow line connects Samyapur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. 

(With PTI Inputs)

