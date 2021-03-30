Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Undergoes Bypass Surgery At AIIMS

President Ram Nath Kovind On Tuesday underwent a successful bypass surgery at AIIIMS, New Delhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh said.
“The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” the defence minister tweeted.
The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 30, 2021
I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery.
President Kovind was shifted to AIIMS on Saturday from the Army's Research and Referral hospital on Saturday. The president was hospitalised after he had complained of chest discomfort on Friday.
