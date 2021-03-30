March 30, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Undergoes Bypass Surgery At AIIMS

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Undergoes Bypass Surgery At AIIMS

President Ram Nath Kovind was hospitalised on Friday after he complained of chest discomfort

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Undergoes Bypass Surgery At AIIMS
President Ram Nath Kovind
PTI
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Undergoes Bypass Surgery At AIIMS
outlookindia.com
2021-03-30T17:19:58+05:30
Also read

President Ram Nath Kovind On Tuesday underwent a successful bypass surgery at AIIIMS, New Delhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

“The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” the defence minister tweeted.

President Kovind was shifted to AIIMS on Saturday from the Army's Research and Referral hospital on Saturday. The president was hospitalised after he had complained of chest discomfort on Friday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP, Says Party Doesn’t Respect Women

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ram Nath Kovind Rajnath Singh Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos