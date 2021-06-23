Delhi: Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Duo’s Third Meet In A Fortnight

Political strategist Prashant Kishor met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Wednesday, just a day after Pawar chaired an Opposition party meet.

Earlier this week, Kishor had another meeting with Pawar on Monday. The duo’s meet today is their third within a fortnight.

The series of meetings between the two have fuelled speculations of the NCP trying to create an alliance of Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor has been instrumental in helping the DMK and the Trinamool Congress win the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pawar on Tuesday hosted a meeting of the leaders of eight Opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Left at his residence in Delhi.

However, leaders who took part in that discussions asserted that it was a "non-political" meeting of like-minded individuals by Rashtriya Manch that was floated by former finance minister and TMC vice-president Yashwant Sinha along with others.

Before the Opposition leaders' meeting on Tuesday, Pawar also chaired NCP's national executive meeting the same day and had "a detailed discussion" with his party leaders on its "future policies", its role in the next Lok Sabha polls and current national issues."

The Opposition party leaders' meet at Pawar's residence was attended by National Conference's leader Omar Abdullah, SP's Ghanshyam Tiwari, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary, Sushil Gupta from the AAP, Binoy Viswam from the CPI, Nilotpal Basu from CPI-M and TMC vice-president Yashwant Sinha among others.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha and Janata Dal-United's (JD-U) ex-leader Pavan Verma also participated in the meeting. Besides politicians, several eminent personalities such as Javed Akhtar, former ambassador KC Singh and Justice (retd) A P Shah were also present at Tuesday's meeting.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine