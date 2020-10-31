October 31, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi Passengers Can Travel On All Seats Of Buses: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Passengers Can Travel On All Seats Of Buses: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi government not to allow standing on buses, says transport minister Gahlot

PTI 31 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi Passengers Can Travel On All Seats Of Buses: Kailash Gahlot
Representational image
PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist
Delhi Passengers Can Travel On All Seats Of Buses: Kailash Gahlot
outlookindia.com
2020-10-31T21:20:19+05:30
Also read

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said passengers can travel on all seats of public transport buses from November 1, and cautioned that travelers will have to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

Gahlot, however, said no passengers will be allowed to stand on the bus.

With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government in May fixed the number of maximum passengers in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster scheme buses to 20.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently gave approval to the Delhi government's proposal to run the public transport buses with full seating capacity.

In a tweet, Gahlot said bus travelers will require to wear face masks and appealed to people to observe proper physical distancing in view of the Covid-19 threat.

"The passengers can travel on all the seats of buses from tomorrow. No passenger, however, will be allowed to travel in a standing position. Wearing masks is compulsory and I appeal to all the travelers to maintain social distance to check the spread of coronavirus," Gahlot tweeted.

With the opening of various economic activities and government and private establishments in the city, people were forced to wait in long queues often at crowded bus stands, due to the restricted number of passengers in buses.

The number of DTC and Cluster buses seat up to 40 passengers. There are around 3,800 buses run by the DTC and over 2,600 runs under the cluster scheme of Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System.

The DDMA chairman had also approved the proposal of the transport department to resume inter-state bus service.

The inter-state bus services were stopped after the imposition of lockdown in March, resulting in shutting down of inter-state bus terminals at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Kashmiri Gate.

The transport department is preparing a standard operating procedure for opening the interstate bus services. It is expected to begin next week, officials said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

CPI(M)Ties Up With Cong For 2021 West Bengal Assembly Polls

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi COVID-19 DTC Bus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos