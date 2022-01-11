Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Night Curfew: 8,953 Challans Imposed, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Crore

Amid the Covid-19 surge, according to data issued by Delhi government, fines worth Rs 74,25,900 were imposed on January 9 for the 3,732 challans issued.

Delhi Night Curfew: 8,953 Challans Imposed, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Crore
Delhi night curfew | PTI

Trending

Delhi Night Curfew: 8,953 Challans Imposed, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Crore
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T09:46:28+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 9:46 am

Authorities here issued 8,935 challans and imposed fines worth over Rs 1.76 crore for alleged violation of coronavirus-related norms during the weekend curfew, according to official data.

The Delhi Police lodged 751 FIRS under section 188 of the IPC and issued 3,156 challans. The southeast district recorded the highest violations for not wearing masks.

According to data issued by Delhi government, fines worth Rs 74,25,900 were imposed on January 9 for the 3,732 challans issued.

Southeast district (748) recorded the highest number of violations by people for not wearing masks at public places, followed by east (696) and north (487).

New Delhi District (142) recorded the lowest violations. Northeast, northwest and south districts recorded 149,159 and 153 respectively.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

North (28), west (12), and east (5) recorded violations by people for not adhering to social distancing norms. Other districts did not record such instances.

On January 8, the first day of the weekend curfew, challans worth Rs 1,02,52,500 were imposed while the number of challans issued stood at 5,203. Southeast district recorded 778 violations for not wearing masks followed by central (693) and East (601) districts.

The lowest violations were recorded in northeast district at 164.

North, northwest, east, Central and southeast districts recorded violations for not following social distancing norms while other districts did not record such violations.

The weekend curfew started at 10 pm Friday and was on till Monday 5 am.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases mainly driven by the Omicron variant, the Delhi government announced the weekend curfew on Tuesday.

During the weekend curfew, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation are allowed to step out of their homes. Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards.

Tags

PTI COVID-19 Night Curfew National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSALERT | Delhi Orders Private Offices To Shut Down Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

NEWSALERT | Delhi Orders Private Offices To Shut Down Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19 Infections In India Spike, Active Cases Highest In 208 Days

Precautionary Covid Dose: Mumbai Gives Out Over 10k Booster Shots On Day 1

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support, Low: Top Covid Hospitals

UP Police Files Chargesheet Against School Owner For Molesting Class 10 Girl Students

'India Looking Forward To Constructive Dialogue': Official Sources Say Ahead Of 14th Round Of Sino-India Military Talk

Congress's Mekedatu Padayatra Enters Second Day While Senior Leaders Get Booked By Police

SC Refuses To Interfere With HC Order On Plea Alleging Re-Use Of Expired Medicines

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from India

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Sonu Sood's Sister Joins The Congress Party In Punjab

Sonu Sood's Sister Joins The Congress Party In Punjab

Supreme Court Sets Up Special Panel To Probe Into Modi's Security Breach In Punjab

Supreme Court Sets Up Special Panel To Probe Into Modi's Security Breach In Punjab

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Read More from Outlook

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

Outlook Web Bureau / Pranksters hacked Novak Djokovic's virtual deportation hearing in Melbourne as it crashed several times and streamed loud music and pornography.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement