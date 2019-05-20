﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Delhi Lok Sabha Poll Results May Get Delayed By 5-6 Hours: CEO

Delhi Lok Sabha Poll Results May Get Delayed By 5-6 Hours: CEO

More time will be spent on counting VVPATs from each of the 70 Assembly segments of the national capital, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has said.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 May 2019
Delhi Lok Sabha Poll Results May Get Delayed By 5-6 Hours: CEO
Representative Image-File
Delhi Lok Sabha Poll Results May Get Delayed By 5-6 Hours: CEO
outlookindia.com
2019-05-20T15:02:11+0530

Declaration of results for the Delhi Lok Sabha seats may get delayed by around five to six hours on May 23 as more time will be spent on counting VVPATs from each of the 70 Assembly segments of the national capital, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has said.

He said after the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting is over, the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs) will be counted as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

"From every assembly constituency, five (VVPATs) will be randomly selected and they will be counted for which there is a special VVPAT counting booth in every counting hall. It will take place in five rounds," Singh said.

Delhi has 70 assembly constituencies and in all 350 VVPATs will be counted.

"Every assembly segment has 200 polling stations and five polling stations will be selected randomly. This will delay the formal results but trends will be already out. A formal declaration of results will be five to six hours delayed," Singh told PTI.

Delhi has seven parliamentary constituencies and there is one counting centre in each of them.

Counting centres will have one counting hall for each of the 10 assembly segment, officials said.

In each counting hall, a maximum of 14 tables can be put and machines that would come in the first round, their results will be compiled and uploaded on the 'Suvidha' app.

The counting at 8 am will also commence with postal ballot counting. At the end, when two rounds of EVM counting will remain, the officials will have to ensure that the postal ballot counting is over.

After the EVM counting is over, the VVPAT counting will commence.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections: Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kawasaki’s Latest Ninja Is Faster Than Before...
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters