Delhi Lockdown: Will You Need An E-Pass For Travelling From Noida To Delhi? Know Here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended the ongoing lockdown for another week, up to May 17 morning and asserted that metro train services will be halted during the period.

This is the fourth time when Kejriwal has extended the lockdown in the national capital which was first imposed on April 19. Earlier, he had extended the lockdown till May 10.

While addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said although Covid-19 cases have come down in the last few days, any slackness would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

What’s allowed and what’s not?

During the shutdown period, essential services will be allowed, however, anyone travelling in the NCT (National Capital Territory) will require an e-pass issued by the Delhi government (except for those involved in essential services).

Can You Travel From Noida/Ghaziabad to Delhi During Shutdown Period?

To travel amidst the lockdown, a person (who is not involved in essential activities) needs to have a valid e-pass.

Who Needs An E-Pass?

People working in IT and Internet services, broadcasting and cable services.

Banks employees

People going to ATM.

Private security personnel.

Here’s how you can apply for an e-pass online:

Step 1: Login to epass.jantasamvad.org

Step 2: Select your preferred language

Step 3: Now, select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit.

Step 4: Fill the form

Step 5: Upload your identification proof.

Step 6: Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS.

Step 7: Download the E-Pass or you can take a print out

Follow these Steps to check e-pass status?

Login to https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

Choose the language.

Click on the ‘Check status’ option.

Enter your e-pass ID and click on submit.

