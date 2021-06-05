Kejriwal Announces Covid Relaxations In Delhi: Metro To Resume Services, Malls To Open

June 05, 2021
Amid the Covid positivity rate declining to 0.5 per cent in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a slew of relaxations

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:11 pm
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that private offices in the national capital can function with 50 per cent manpower.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-06-05T13:11:02+05:30
Amid the second wave of the virus ebbing in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced his decision to lift a few Covid-induced restrictions in the city.

These include partial opening of malls and markets, which will function on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm, Kejriwal said.

The CM further added that private offices in Delhi can function with 50 per cent manpower.

Meanwhile, shops selling essential commodities can be open everyday while the Delhi Metro will resume functioning at 50 per cent capacity, Kejriwal said.

The developments come in the backdrop of the Covid positivity rate in the national capital dipping to 0.5 per cent.

While the number of daily infections is on the decline, Kejriwal reasserted that the Delhi government is not letting its guard down and is preparing for the third Covid wave keeping in mind that 37,000 cases may be reported at its peak.

We're creating 420 tonne oxygen storage capacity to tackle another possible shortage, setting up 64 oxygen plants,” Kejriwal said adding that two genome sequencing labs are also being set up at LNJP and ILBS to determine the major coronavirus variants found in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

New Kerala Congress Chief Should Be Able To Rise Above Internal Factionalism: AICC Leader Tariq Anwar

