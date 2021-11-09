Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Lawyers To Abstain From Work On Nov 9 Over Conviction Of Bar Association's Ex-President

Rajiv Khosla, ex-president of former Delhi High Court Bar Association was convicted recently for assaulting a woman lawyer in 1994. Delhi Lawyers are on a one day strike to protest against the judgement.

Delhi Lawyers To Abstain From Work On Nov 9 Over Conviction Of Bar Association's Ex-President
Tis Hazari Court (Representational Image) | PTI

Trending

Delhi Lawyers To Abstain From Work On Nov 9 Over Conviction Of Bar Association's Ex-President
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T08:47:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 8:47 am

Members of the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi on Monday resolved to go on complete abstinence of work on Tuesday against the conviction of former Delhi High Court Bar Association President Rajiv Khosla in an assault case.  

A trial court on October 29 had convicted Khosla for assaulting a woman lawyer in 1994.

The judge noted that her allegation of being pulled by hair and arm by Khosla and the threat that she will not be allowed to practice from Delhi's Tis Hazari Court was "absolutely truthful and creditworthy." 

The argument on sentencing will take place on November 15.

Notably, complainant Sujata Kohli went on to become a judge in the Delhi judiciary and retired as a District and Sessions Judge last year.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Against this backdrop, all the members of the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi held a meeting on Monday to discuss the judgement and called it partial, biased, and against all the cardinal principles of criminal jurisprudence. 

“All the members of the Coordination Committee unanimously resolved to go on a complete abstinence of work in all the District Court for one day i.e. November 9, 2021, and also resolved to have a meeting with Hon'ble Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to discuss the matter,” the resolution by the committee said.   

The committee further resolved that in case the matter is not resolved after the meeting with the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, the committee will observe the complete indefinite boycott of the court of the concerned judicial officer, it further stated. 

The allegations against Khosla were that in July 1994, when he was the Secretary of Delhi Bar Association (DBA), he asked Kohli to join a seminar and on her refusal, threatened her that all facilities from the Bar Association would be withdrawn and she would be dispossessed of her seat as well.

Kohli had filed a civil suit on August 1, 1994, seeking injunction but despite that, her table and chair were removed from their spot.

Just before the civil judge hearing her suit could inspect the spot, Khosla, along with a mob of 40-50 lawyers, allegedly surrounded her, she claimed. 

According to her complaint, Khosla pulled her hair, dragged her, twisted her arms, uttered filthy abuses, and threatened her.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar held Khosla guilty for offences punishable under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt involves the imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with a fine which may extend to one thousand rupees.

For criminal intimidation, punishment involves the imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Lawyers Advocate(s) / Lawyer National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Explained: Why Are Petrol And Diesel Rates In Rajasthan Highest In Country?

Explained: Why Are Petrol And Diesel Rates In Rajasthan Highest In Country?

Maharashtra Cop Dies Of Heart Attack While Chasing Burglar 18 Months Before Retirement

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Chennai Floods: 2015 Repeat? Experts Blame Bad Planning As Heavy Rain Brings City To Standstill

Why Akhilesh Yadav’s Ambedkar-Lohia Merger To Eat Into Votes Of Mayawati’s BSP May Not Work

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other

Himachal Pradesh To Resume Physical Classes For Primary School Students This Month: All You Need To Know

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Deputy CM's Son-In-Law Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Deputy CM's Son-In-Law Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

Uphaar Cinema Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59

Uphaar Cinema Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59

Car Drops Into Well After Driver Falls Asleep On Wheel In Gujarat, Two Kids Among Four Killed

Car Drops Into Well After Driver Falls Asleep On Wheel In Gujarat, Two Kids Among Four Killed

Read More from Outlook

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Preetha Nair, Lola Nayar / Many BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana have slashed VAT on fuel.

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Outlook Web Desk / A day after the killing of a police constable in Srinagar, militants gunned down a civilian who reportedly worked for a Kashmiri Pundit shop in the city.

Kapil Dev Says Team India Must Put Nation Before IPL

Kapil Dev Says Team India Must Put Nation Before IPL

PTI / Six months in a bio-bubble, a tired India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement