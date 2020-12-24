December 24, 2020
Delhi Jal Board Office Vandalised, AAP Claims Mob Led By Delhi BJP Chief

AAP's Raghav Chadha on Thursday alleged that the Delhi water board office was vandalised. He also said that "mob was led by Delhi BJP chief.”

Outlook Web Bureau 24 December 2020
Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chaddha's office was vandalised on Thursday, allegedly by BJP goons. Chadha tweeted a video of the damaged area, showing broken doors and flowerpots and glass strewn around floor.

He wrote, "BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard  headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened."
"First they house arrested CM @ArvindKejriwal. Then they attacked Dy CM @msisodia's residence. And now they attacked and vandalized @raghav_chadha office. What is BJP scared of?" AAP tweeted.
