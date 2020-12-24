Delhi Jal Board Office Vandalised, AAP Claims Mob Led By Delhi BJP Chief

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chaddha's office was vandalised on Thursday, allegedly by BJP goons. Chadha tweeted a video of the damaged area, showing broken doors and flowerpots and glass strewn around floor.
BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened. pic.twitter.com/iEwhaGBYRB— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 24, 2020
