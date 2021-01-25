Delhi Is Installing Eco-Friendly Incinerators For Sanitary Napkins In 550 MCD Schools

To encourage hygiene and to promote disposal of sanitary napkins in an environment friendly manner, the Delhi government is installing sanitary napkin incinerators with smoke control units in toilet blocks for girls in 550 MCD schools.

According to officials, the Education Ministry's Project Approval Board (PAB) has awarded work for procurement and installation of sanitary napkin incinerators in 3,204 toilet blocks of 553 schools of DoE and MCD.

The head of schools in consultation with the authorised representative will be identifying the location in the toilet blocks where the product is to be installed.

The cost of these power plugs will be paid by principals concerned from Vidyalaya Kalyan Samiti (VKS) funds or grant in aids, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to schools.

The government has asked schools to depute female science lab attendants or science teachers as in-charge SNI (Sanitary Napkin Incinerator).

The in-charge shall prepare a class-wise schedule and escort the girl's students of the class to the toilet block to demonstrate the proper way of using the incinerator, the directive said.

The training will be given turn by turn to all the girls from Class 5 to the highest class of the school every month by the principal or in-charge SNI.

This shall be repeated till all girls become proficient in using the machine. The in-charge shall ensure switching on of the machine every day in the morning and switching off at the end of the school timings, it added.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine