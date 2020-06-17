Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a hospital here following high fever, a senior official said.

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for the novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.

"He still has fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test," a senior official said.

This time, he tested positive, the official said.

Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable" but he has been again put on oxygen support.

Jain becomes the latest AAP leader to test positive for the novel coronavirus after Kalkaji MLA Atishi Marlena also tested positive earlier today.