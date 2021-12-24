Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Delhi HC Urges People To Stick To Covid-Appropriate Behavior Ahead Of Christmas, New Year

Delhi Hight Court on Friday stated that strict compliance to Covid-appropriate behavior and SoPs are mandatory to enter the religious places which would remain open during the upcoming festive season.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-12-24T20:13:21+05:30
Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 8:13 pm

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year's eve celebrations, the Delhi High Court on Friday urged people to show restraint and avoid large congregations in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases as it took on record the city disaster management body's decision to permit the opening of religious places on Christmas and New Year's eve.

According to a bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi, who was hearing a petition challenging the "sudden" prohibition on religious gatherings in the national capital before Christmas, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)'s December 23 clarification explicitly mentioned that religious places were open for offering prayers and celebrations subject to the attendees following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The bench, also comprising Justice Jasmeet Singh, observed that in view of the DDMA decision, the petitioner was satisfied and had no further grievances.

"In light of the aforesaid, it is clear that temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras etc are open for visitors/devotees to offer prayers/devotion/ celebrations within such places subject to strict compliance of SoPs for such places issued from time to time and adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour namely wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitisers etc," the court stated.

"We appeal to the people to avoid large congregations in light of number of active cases of Covid-19 and to show restraint," the court urged.

The petitioner, a Christian senior citizen, contended in the plea that a blanket ban on religious gatherings struck at the very sacrosanct right of a citizen's right to practice and profess his or her religion.

The petition stated that Christmas is the only festival celebrated by Christians across all the country and it ought to be permitted to be celebrated in the national capital subject to compliance of Covid-19 protocols.

Lawyer Sameer Vashisht, appearing for the Delhi government, said that the petitioner's grievances stood remedied by the DDMA's clarification. 

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the Omicron variant of concern, the DDMA had on December 22 directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

On December 23, it had however clarified that religious places would remain open on Christmas and New Year's eve for celebrations and prayers subject to strict compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"On this issue, it is to clarify that as per DDMA order no. 492 dated December 15, all religious places (temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, etc.) are already permitted to open for visitors/devotees to offer prayers/devotion /celebrations within such places subject to strict compliance of related SoPs" and adherence of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, DDMA had stated.

