December 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Kejriwal Announces To Provide Dry Rations To Students Under Mid-Day Meal Scheme For 6 Months

Kejriwal Announces To Provide Dry Rations To Students Under Mid-Day Meal Scheme For 6 Months

The move comes after schools remain shut since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PTI 29 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kejriwal Announces To Provide Dry Rations To Students Under Mid-Day Meal Scheme For 6 Months
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
PTI photo
Kejriwal Announces To Provide Dry Rations To Students Under Mid-Day Meal Scheme For 6 Months
outlookindia.com
2020-12-29T13:33:44+05:30

The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents' account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months," Kejriwal said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of Covid-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Not Going To Launch Political Party: Rajinikanth

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Arvind Kejriwal Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos