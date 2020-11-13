Delhi Govt School Students Turn Teachers For A Day, As Sisodia Attends ‘Happiness Class’

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday attended a special "happiness class" where students from various Delhi government schools played the role of teachers for a day.

In the class, students shared their experiences with Sisodia about how the government’s "happiness curriculum" has created a positive impact in their lives, especially ever since schools shut in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am happy to know that our students have now become teachers of the happiness curriculum, by engaging with their family members and friends, as they have been spreading the message of the class in their own unique way," Sisodia said.

The class attended by the deputy CM was led by students Gulapsha and Nikhil, studying in BPSKV, Devli, and GCSV, Dwarka, respectively, who first conducted a meditation session.

"This was followed by a storytelling session wherein the students read out situational stories off a presentation, and then opened up the floor for discussion. It was a reflective session, wherein every student individually took stock of the situation, and how they would react to it," a Delhi government official said.

Lauding the happiness classes, Sisodia said, "It’s especially noteworthy that these happiness classes, which were introduced two years back, are now being conducted even in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis-- an extremely difficult situation for the students."

Happiness Curriculum was started by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in July 2018 with a vision to strengthen the foundations of happiness and well-being of all students through a 35-minute class conducted every day for students from kindergarten to Class 8 across 1,030 government schools in Delhi.

