Social Media Handles Launched For 'Switch Delhi' By Delhi Govt

The Delhi government launched social media handles for its latest campaign "Switch Delhi", to connect directly with the people about turning the electric vehicle awareness drive into a mass movement.

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) will be leading the social media outreach programme for the campaign on various social media platforms like on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and Instagram, said an official statement.

CM @ArvindKejriwal launched the #SwitchDelhi campaign today to raise awareness on the benefits of electric vehicles to promote sustainable transport in the national capital. Let's fight pollution together. pic.twitter.com/ZeoWQyzPLJ — Switch Delhi (@SwitchDelhi) February 4, 2021

The social media handles will be used for responding to queries and misconceptions about electric vehicles, addressing grievances, and for sensitising the public on the benefits of EVs, the statement said.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan praised the 'Switch Delhi' campaign on Twitter saying it was a step towards controlling pollution

Replying to Haasan, Kejriwal tweeted "Thank you @ikamalhaasan ji, we are committed to developing Delhi as a world-class & pollution-free EV city. Our government is providing all possible facilities to the people to turn this EV campaign into a mass movement."

Earlier this week, Kejriwal launched the mass awareness campaign to sensitise Delihiites about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles from pollution-causing petrol and diesel ones.

Social media outreach is one of the major components of the 8-week campaign.

The Delhi government's EV policy launched in August last year envisages that 1 out of every 4 vehicles sold in Delhi should be an electric vehicle by 2024.

(With PTI inputs.)

