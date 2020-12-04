Delhi Govt Asks Officials Working From Home To Remain Available On WhatsApp, Not Leave City

The Delhi government has asked its officials allowed to work from home to remain available on phone and WhatsApp, and to not leave the city without prior permission.

The order from the departments of Women and Child Development, and Social Welfare comes after the city government allowed 50 per cent of its employees associated with non-essential services to work from home.

“The officials allowed to work from home will remain available at any time as and when so required on phone, WhatsApp, messages and e-mail. Any official allowed to work from home may be called to office, if required,” the order read.

The departments also asked those working from home not to leave the city unless prior permission is granted by the competent authority in writing and conveyed to the official concerned only in exceptional circumstances.

“This arrangement will be effective till December 31 or till further orders,” the departments said.

In an order issued on November 29, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had said, "All government offices shall function with officers of the level of grade 1/equivalent and above to extent of 100 per cent strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50 per cent as per requirement till December 31 or till further order. Private offices are advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff."

According to the order, Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, corporations, local bodies will function with officers of grade-one level or equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine