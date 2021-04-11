Delhi Govt Announces New Covid Curbs: Restaurants, Public Transport Services To Operate At 50% Capacity

Amid rising coronavirus infections, the Delhi government on Saturday issued a new set of guidelines, restricting public activity, in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

The Delhi government’s new guidelines come just days after it imposed a night curfew in the national capital. The curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am and will remain effective till April 30.

The government order, issued on Saturday, prohibits all types of gatherings and has capped the number of guests at weddings and funerals.

Here’s the full list of new restrictions, that will remain effective till April 30--

1) All schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will remain closed.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said that the order issued by it on Friday suspending all academic and examination activities "stands". However, an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), allowed students of class IX-XII to be called to schools for guidance by teachers. Except this, all Delhi government and private schools will remain closed till April 30, it said.

2) A negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking a journey, will be compulsory for persons arriving from Maharashtra to Delhi by air. Those found without a negative report will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days, the order stated.

3) All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural or religious, festival-related and other gatherings and congregations will be prohibited.

4) All swimming pools, except those being used for training of sport persons for participation in national and international events, will be closed.

5) Funerals will be allowed to be attended by 20 persons only while gatherings for marriages will have an upper limit of 50 persons. Previously, up to 200 and 100 persons were allowed in open and closed venues, respectively, for wedding ceremonies. Up to 50 persons were allowed at funeral gatherings.

6) Restaurants and bars are allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

7) The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of coach capacity. The DTC and Cluster buses too will run at half their capacity, stipulated the order. Prior to this, public buses were allowed to run with full seating capacity.

8) Stadiums can organise sports events but spectators will not be allowed. Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity, the order said.

9) All Delhi government offices will function with 50 per cent employee strength, except Grade-I officers. The remaining staff will work from home, it said.

10) However, health and family welfare and all-related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay and account office, electricity, water and sanitation, disaster management and municipal services will function without any restrictions, the order said.

11) Private offices are advised to stagger office timings and attendance of employees and follow the practice of work from home, as far as possible, it said.

12) There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, the order stated.

The Covid-19 situation in Delhi has been assessed and it has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in cases during the recent past and therefore, it has become necessary to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus in the interest of public health, the government order stated.

The prohibited activities specified in the order came into force with immediate effect and will continue till April 30 or till further orders.

(With PTI inputs)

