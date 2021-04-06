April 06, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi Government Mulls Night Curfew In View Of Covid Surge

Delhi Government Mulls Night Curfew In View Of Covid Surge

A proposal to impose a night curfew is under consideration, the details of which are being discussed.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi Government Mulls Night Curfew In View Of Covid Surge
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
File photo
Delhi Government Mulls Night Curfew In View Of Covid Surge
outlookindia.com
2021-04-06T11:37:30+05:30
Also read

The Delhi government is considering a proposal to impose a night curfew in view of rising coronavirus cases, official sources said on Monday.

A senior government official said, "A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

"As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the chief minister had said in a press briefing.

As per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday, a total of 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Nation Is First' For BJP Workers, PM Modi Says On Party's Foundation Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus Lockdown Curfew National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos