Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tests Covid Positive

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested positive for coronavirus. Sisodia took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted,

à¤¹à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤¬à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¼à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¼à¤°à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤¸à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¼à¤¿à¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤µ à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ. à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¯à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤°à¤ÂÂ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ.

à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¤¹à¤¾à¤² à¤¬à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¼à¤¾à¤° à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¯ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤ à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ. à¤ÂÂà¤ª à¤¸à¤¬ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂà¤¦ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤£ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¥ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤® à¤ªà¤° à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

Earlier , Delhi Govt’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain was also tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, on the first day of monsoon session of the Parliament, 25 members were tested Covid Positive. A few members , however refuted the authenticity of the reports.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine