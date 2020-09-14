September 14, 2020
Corona
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tests Covid Positive

He gave the information through a social media post on Monday evening.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2020
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested positive for coronavirus. Sisodia took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted, 

Earlier , Delhi Govt’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain was also tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, on the first day of monsoon session of the Parliament, 25 members were tested Covid Positive.  A few members , however refuted the authenticity of the reports.

