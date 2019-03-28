Delhi Court Reserves Order On Robert Vadra Bail Plea

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved order on the anticipatory bail plea of Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case.

Hearing a case related to Vadra's ownership of overseas assets worth 1.9 million pounds and entities to evade tax, Special Judge Arvind Kumar said that he will deliver order on the pleas of Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora on April 1.

The Enforcement Directorate, which had questioned Vadra several times, opposed the plea, saying his custodial interrogation was necessary for its investigation.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

The agency has told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him.

