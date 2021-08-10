Delhi Cops Rescue Haryana Sisters Who Fled Home After Father Stopped One From Studying

The Delhi Police recently rescued two sisters from Haryana who had run away from their home in Delhi. The duo had escaped from home after their father refused to allow one of them to continue her education.

A student of Class 12 who recently gave her boards, the elder daughter was 19 and had appeared in her Class XII exams. She wanted to continue her studies further but the girl's father refused to allow her to do so. Following the impasse, the girl decided to run away from home. Her younger sister, who is six-year-old, also accompanied her, police said.

The duo, however, were rescued by Delhi Police who brought the sisters to the national capital and offered the elder girl to get enrolled in their 'Yuva Programme'. The initiative is aimed at helping youth by bringing them into the mainstream. The girl was sent to Dwarka district where the new program started on Monday.

On Wednesday, a man filed a complaint, alleging that his two daughters were missing since Tuesday from the Dwarka area in Delhi.

The police checked the house of the complainant and found a slip containing the mobile number of the elder sister's tuition mate.

During the investigation, the younger sister was found at Kashmiri Gate ISBT on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a senior police officer said.

She said due to differences with her father, her elder sister left home and out of empathy, she had accompanied her, the officer said.

After leaving their home, the sisters left for Haridwar where they met two men who were also looking for jobs. When things did not work, they all returned to Jhajjar in Haryana in search of a job, police said.

While returning from Haridwar, the elder girl asked her sister to go home and left her at Kashmere Gate in the national capital, they said.

The police also located one of the two men she had met in Haridwar. This man who had come to Jhajjar in search of a job, told the police that the girl did not have any intention to return home and had left for Shri Ganganagar from Bahadurgarh on Friday, police said.

In the meantime, the man received calls from the girl via new numbers, police said.

As instructed by the police, he told the girl that he had arranged a job of a receptionist for her in a tractor showroom in Jhajjar and also finalized a room at a rent of Rs 2,000 per month, police said. The man told the girl to catch a bus and reach Rohtak, officials said.

The police along with family members and the man rushed to receive the girl in Rohtak. When the bus arrived, the girl was identified and she agreed to return home.

She said her father had asked her to leave studies after Class XII exams. Before returning, she took assurance from her father that she would be allowed to continue her education and pursue her career, police said.



(With inputs from PTI)

