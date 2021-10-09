With Delhi scheduled to go likely through intermittent rotational load shedding in coming days due to coal shortage across the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to end the capital’s crisis.

Coal-based power stations supplying electricity to Delhi have limited coal stocks to meet generation requirements for one-two days against 20 days as per applicable regulations, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said.

"As a result, Delhi might go through intermittent rotational load shedding. However, proactive steps by both Delhi as well as the central government for handling the grim situation are under consideration to arrange or divert coal for power generation," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal has written to PM Modi about the crisis.

Saying, the problem has been continuing in Delhi from August, Kejriwal said it "has affected the power generation from the major Central Generating Plants supplying power to NCT of Delhi”.

"The CERC Tariff Regulations (Regulation 34) mandates the generating station to maintain a coal stock of 10 days and 20 days for pithead and non-pithead stations respectively,” he said in his letter.

“According to CEA daily coal report, only a single day's stock is left at NTPC Dadri-II, Jhajhar, and DVC (CTPS) and four days at Singrauli. Whereas, Mejia is out of coal stock,” he said.

He added: "Under this situation, the dependency on Gas Stations supplying power to Delhi increases. However, the Gas plants supplying power to Delhi do not have adequate APM gas to run at full capacity”.

He added:"If this situation continues unabated, it would severely impact the power supply situation in Delhi”.

He mentioned: “PPCL-I and GT stations are facing a shortfall of APM gas at 1.77 and 1.07, respectively”.

In his letter to Modi, Kejriwal suggested "adequate coal may be diverted from other plants to plants like Dadri-II and Jhajjar TPS, which are supplying to Delhi”.

"APM gas may be allocated to plants like Bawana, Pragati-I and GTPS supplying power to Delhi. Adequate quantity of NAPM gas be supplied to power stations in Delhi,” it added.

"Maximum rate of power sold in any slot through the Exchange, currently at Rs 20 per unit, may be suitably capped to discourage profiteering by traders and generators from the current crisis," he said.

"These measures are essential to maintain uninterrupted power in Delhi which is catering to strategic and important installations of national importance apart from supplying power to essential services like the cold chains for the vaccination drives, hospitals, health care centres, Covid care centres etc," Kejriwal concluded.