Delhi: CM Kejriwal Offers Rs 1 Cr Compensation To Family Of Deceased 'Corona Warrior'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of a civic hospital's lab technician who died due to Covid-19, officials said.

The chief minister met the mother, wife, and children of the deceased Rakesh Jain, who worked at the Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi.

"While working on Covid duty, Jain contracted the Covid-19 infection. He was shifted to the Metro Hospital, but later he lost his life due to Covid. He was martyred but till his last breath, he served the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government salutes such frontline workers who have served relentlessly the citizens of Delhi," a statement issued by CMO Delhi quoted Kejriwal saying.

"Today, on behalf of the Delhi government, I have handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family members of Rakesh Jain," he said.

He continued to serve the people till his last breath, the chief minister said.

"There is no compensation for anyone's life, but I am hopeful that this financial assistance will provide some ease to his family," he added.

Kejriwal also took to Twitter to share a video of his meeting with the deceased's family and announced his support for the family in the future as well.

A large number of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers and frontline workers, have contacted the infection in the past one year, and some of them have also died to the Covid-19.

"His (Jain's) elder son is looking for a job. The Delhi government will also provide a job to his son. I want to ensure the family of Rakesh Jain that the Delhi government will stand beside them in the future also, whenever they need any help," Kejriwal said.

Jain got infected by Covid-19 while serving coronavirus patients and was admitted to the Metro Hospital at Preet Vihar on June 17, where he died the next day. A resident of Delhi, he had joined the service in 1988, and was due to retire in 2022, officials said.

He is survived by his mother, wife and two children. His wife is a homemaker, while the elder son is preparing for jobs, the younger son is pursuing a bachelor's course, the statement said.

Kejriwal on Friday rolled out the Delhi government's 75-week-long series of programmes 'India@75' by hosting an evening of patriotic songs at Connaught Place's Central Park.

The chief minister unfurled the national flag and addressed 'Freedom@75' program of the Delhi government to commence 75 weeks of celebrations to mark India's 75th year of independence.

The Delhi tourism department will organise the event marking the year-long activities that will continue as part of the celebrations. The event will be open for public but entry will be limited to maintain Covid-19 norms and guidelines, a statement issued by Delhi government said.

The 75 week-long programmes organised by the city government will highlight Delhi's role in the freedom movement and its journey in the last 75 years, including the vision of Delhi for 2047, when India will complete its 100 years of Independence.

(With inputs from PTI)

