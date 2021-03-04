Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lt. Guv Anil Baijal Get First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal received their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday at government hospitals in Delhi.

Kejriwal received the Covishield vaccine developed by the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The vaccine was first administered to Kejriwal's parents, Govind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi.

"My parents and I got vaccinated today. All of us are feeling fine. There should not be any doubt about the vaccine anymore and I would request more and more people to get vaccinated," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo told reporters.

The Delhi government will open more vaccination centres for the public if the need arises, he added.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and his wife, Mala Bhagat, took their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital.

During the second phase of the inoculation drive that started on March 1, people aged 60 years and above and those in the 45-59 age group with specific comorbidities are being administered the vaccine at 192 hospitals across Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine