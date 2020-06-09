June 09, 2020
Poshan
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative For Covid-19

Delhi CM underwent the test for coronavirus Tuesday morning. He had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.

PTI 09 June 2020
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
AP/PTI
2020-06-09

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said the 51-year-old AAP leader underwent the test for coronavirus Tuesday morning.

Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.

The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said. 

