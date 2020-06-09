Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative For Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.
The official said the 51-year-old AAP leader underwent the test for coronavirus Tuesday morning.
Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.
The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Amit Shah's Virtual Rally May Have Set The Template For Poll Campaign In Bihar
Kejriwal's Threat To Private Hospitals Lacks Teeth, Diversion Tactic To Hide Delhi govt Lapses: Experts
Delhi CM Kejriwal Goes Into Self-Quarantine, To Undergo Covid-19 Test On Tuesday