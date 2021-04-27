Delhi: Astha Hospital Runs Out Of Oxygen With 40 Patients On Ventilator, Sends SOS

At this time of Covid-19 crisis, the national capital continued to witness oxygen shortage with Astha Hospital running out of its supply. The hospital said it has 40 patients on the ventilator at the moment and it needs an immediate oxygen supply. According to a report by India Today, the Astha Hospital in Delhi has sent out an SOS for immediate oxygen supply.

Delhi Max hospital and many other hospitals also reported that they are running out of oxygen supply. However, they were provided with the oxygen tankers soon after sending SOS.

Earlier in the day, the first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas reached the national capital. This oxygen will now be disbursed by the Delhi government to various hospitals.

“#OxygenExpress has reached Delhi from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh with Oxygen for patients in the capital. Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in our collective fight against COVID-19, & ensuring sufficient availability of life-saving resources across the country,” tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its Covid-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent, according to the bulletin issued by the city health department.

