Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Delhi: AQI In 'Very Poor' Category, Minimum Temperature At 13.6 Celsius

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 385 at 9.05 am, with a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius being recorded.

Delhi Pollution Representational Image | PTI

2021-11-08T11:07:35+05:30
Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 11:07 am

Delhi’s air quality index was recorded in ‘very poor’ category Monday morning, a marginal improvement from the last three days when it was recorded in the ‘severe’ category.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 385 at 9.05 am, while that of Noida, Gurgaon and Greater Noida was recorded at 406, 363, 296, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi's air quality remained in 'severe' category on Sunday because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants, apparently from much higher effective fire count, authorities said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city's air quality index stood at 416 (severe) at 8 pm that day.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 85 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at around 29 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI Inputs)

