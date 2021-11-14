Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Air Quality Improves From ‘Severe’ To ‘Very Poor’

The Delhi government has announced various emergency measures including, closure of schools for one week, and ban on construction activities to deal with the national capital’s pollution crisis.

Delhi Air Quality Improves From ‘Severe’ To ‘Very Poor’
Delhi's air quality improves slightly.(Image: Getty images)

Trending

Delhi Air Quality Improves From ‘Severe’ To ‘Very Poor’
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T11:23:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 11:23 am

The air quality of national capital improved to ‘very poor’ from being ‘severe’ with Delhi’s AQI recorded at 338 on Sunday.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi’s neighbouring areas including, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida was recorded at 312, 368, 301 and 357, respectively.

Also read: Delhi Air Pollution: It's An Emergency Situation, Stop Vehicles Or Impose Lockdown, Asks SC

Related Stories

Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Be ‘Severe’

Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shocked At Delhi's Poor AQI, Says 'This Can't Be My Home'

Delhi Pollution: Air Will Take Two Days To Normalise, Predicts SAFAR Chief

In Delhi, the air quality index of Lodhi Road, Pusa Road, Chandni Chowk and Delhi airport was recorded at 295, 313, 352 and 321 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools for one week, ban on construction activities work from home at government offices, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.

Kejriwal after an emergency meeting told reporters that his government would also present a plan of lockdown before the Supreme Court.

Authorities on Friday had advised people to limit outdoor activities and told government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 per cent as air quality in Delhi-NCR inched towards the emergency level amid a rise in emissions from farm fires and unfavourable meteorological conditions.

A sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) said meteorological conditions will be highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants till November 18 and agencies concerned must be fully ready to implement measures under "emergency" category.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1, three notches below the season's average, on Sunday.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 83 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky with moderate fog in the morning with a maximum temperature expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi Delhi Delhi Air Quality Air Pollution Air Quality Index (AQI) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Ladakh: Call For Bandh On December 6 Shows How Politics Plays Differently In The New Union Territory

Ladakh: Call For Bandh On December 6 Shows How Politics Plays Differently In The New Union Territory

Covid-19 India: New Cases Cross 11K Mark; Active Cases Continue To Dip

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched?

Here Is Story Of MBA Graduates Defying Traditional Course To Follow Their Passion For Writing

Malayalam Writer M Mukundan’s 'Delhi: A soliloquy' Wins 2021 JCB Prize

Why Congress And Regional Parties Aren’t Being Able to Unite

PM Modi Chairs Crypto Meet, Says Stop Misleading Ads

Kangana Again In Storm: Himachal Stunned -- BJP Mum, Congress Seeks Action, Threatens FIR

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Advertisement

More from India

Gadchiroli Encounter: 26 Killed, Maoists Face Big Jolt After Three Top Leaders Taken Out Of Action

Gadchiroli Encounter: 26 Killed, Maoists Face Big Jolt After Three Top Leaders Taken Out Of Action

Manipur Ambush: Assam Rifles CO, Wife, Son Among Seven Killed

Manipur Ambush: Assam Rifles CO, Wife, Son Among Seven Killed

The Day Ram Nath Kovind And I Travelled Together To Delhi

The Day Ram Nath Kovind And I Travelled Together To Delhi

Delhi Air Pollution: It's An Emergency Situation, Stop Vehicles Or Impose Lockdown, Asks SC

Delhi Air Pollution: It's An Emergency Situation, Stop Vehicles Or Impose Lockdown, Asks SC

Read More from Outlook

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Outlook Team / Children’s Day is a day of good cheer! We received such an overwhelming response to our call for entries. We have showcased some of the paintings from young artists all over India.

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched

Naseer Ganai / Many of us thought land prices in J&K will go down. But seven years down the line land prices are going up and up and people are unable to afford to buy land.

Happy Children's Day! Meet Kids Of India Cricketers

Happy Children's Day! Meet Kids Of India Cricketers

Priya Nagi / On this joyous occasion of Children's Day, we have compiled a list of cricketer's and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owner's children.

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

Advertisement