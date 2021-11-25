Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Re-Imposes Ban On Construction Activities

Delhi AQI: The Supreme Court has directed the states to pay the affected workers, for the construction ban period.

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Re-Imposes Ban On Construction Activities
Supreme Court has re-imposed ban on construction activity in Delhi.(Pic: Getty images)

Trending

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Re-Imposes Ban On Construction Activities
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T13:16:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 1:16 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday re-imposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi.

The apex Court has directed the states to pay to the affected workers from the funds collected as labour cess for the period, during which such activities are prohibited.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, in an interim order uploaded Wednesday night, also directed the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas to "commission a scientific study of air quality based on available data of previous years bearing upon recorded levels of air pollution".

"We direct that instead of waiting for the air quality to deteriorate before initiating action under the graded response plan, necessary measures must be put into place in anticipation of a deterioration of air quality. For this purpose, it is necessary for the commission to engage expert agencies with domain knowledge in meteorological data and statistical modelling," said the bench which also comprised justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

Asking the commission on pollution and NCR states -- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan -- to continue with their measures to curb the spike in pollution, the bench reversed the decision to allow construction activities from November 22 in view of improved ground situation in air pollution level.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

"In the meantime, as an interim measure and until further orders, we re-impose the ban on construction activities in the NCR subject to the following two conditions: Non-polluting activities relating to construction such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed to be continued.

"The states shall use the funds which have been collected as labour cess for the welfare of construction workers to provide them subsistence for the period during which construction activities are prohibited and pay wages notified under the Minimum Wages Act for the respective categories of workers,” the order said.

The order took note of the submissions of solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that a plan for graded response has been prepared in pursuance of which measures are identified to be taken progressively on the basis of worsening levels of ambient air pollution.

The bench said as of now, the action is proposed after air quality has deteriorated and directed the commission to take preventive advance measures to deal with the rise in the air pollution.

Asking the panel to undertake a study, the order said such a study "must factor in seasonal variations and other relevant parameters".

"Once a scientific model is available, which factors in wind velocity as well as natural and man-made phenomena, the graded response plan can be modulated to provide for measures being taken in advance, based on anticipated changes in air quality without waiting for the air quality to deteriorate.

"On this basis, steps can be planned at least a week in advance and even earlier, based on anticipated levels of air pollution in the foreseeable future. The Commission shall carry out the above exercise within a month and report the steps taken for compliance with this direction," it said.

The apex court, which fixed the plea for hearing November 29, directed that in the meantime, the central government, Delhi-NCR states and the commission to take appropriate steps to deal with the situation.

Asking why Delhiites should suffer very poor air quality, the bench on Wednesday called for advance preventive steps to deal with the situation before it becomes severe, observing that any dip in pollution is because of the wind, an "act of God", which too may come to zero by the end of the day.

The court also wondered what signal the country was sending to the world when the national capital was hit by air pollution, and told the Centre and the National Capital Region(NCR) states to continue with their measures to curb air pollution.

The order has been passed in a plea filed by Aditya Dubey seeking urgent steps to improve the air quality of Delhi-NCR. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Justice NV Ramana Justice D Y Chandrachud New Delhi Delhi Delhi Air Quality Air Pollution ban Construction National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Dowry Case: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife, In-Laws Jailed For 3 Years

Dowry Case: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife, In-Laws Jailed For 3 Years

Pandemic Hell House | Trapped With The Abuser

Covid-19 Update India: Active Cases Lowest in 539 Days, Down To Almost 1 Lakh

Meghalaya Congress Defection: 12 MLAs To Join TMC Today

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

A Ramachandran's Exhibition Brings Back Known Muses- Lotus Pond, Bhil Women

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Shimla: Massive Landslide Halts Traffic At National Highway, No Casualty Reported

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Farmers Yet To End Protest, Next Decision On Nov 27: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmers Yet To End Protest, Next Decision On Nov 27: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Odisha Assembly Set For Stormy Start As Oppn Vows To Defy New Question Hour Rule

Odisha Assembly Set For Stormy Start As Oppn Vows To Defy New Question Hour Rule

Xinjiang Footage Sheds New Light On Uyghur Detention Camps

Xinjiang Footage Sheds New Light On Uyghur Detention Camps

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Shubman Gill's Fifty Lifts India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Shubman Gill's Fifty Lifts India

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement