26 Members Of Extended Family Test Positive For COVID-19 In Delhi Hotspot

Poshan
The members of the extended family live in different houses in Jahangirpuri's area that's already declared a corona hotspot by the Delhi government and sealed.

IANS 18 April 2020
Medics arrange samples of a new fast test (Rapid test) for coronavirus at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during a nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. Tamil Nadu received 24,000 rapid test kits from China to screen for coronavirus on April 17. (PTI)
At least 26 members of an extended family living in Jahangirpuri in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus. The members of the extended family live in different houses in Jahangirpuri's area that's already declared a corona hotspot by the Delhi government and sealed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed that the 26 family members tested positive.

Health officials have since started an intensive check-up drive in the area even as it is still not known how the family came to be infected.

Those living in the family's neighbourhood were also being tested for coronavirus.

Kejriwal said that people in the area kept on roaming the streets and bylanes despite authorities sealing the area. He said that some even visited their relatives living nearby.

Kejriwal appealed to the people to strictly observe the lockdown guidelines and venture out of house only if necessary. He said that the area has since been sanitised.

