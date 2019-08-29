﻿
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Ladakh Today

Rajnath Singh's visit to Ladakh will be his first to the union territory after it was carved out from the state of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 August 2019
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-29T08:18:49+0530

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh on Thursday where he will inaugurate a Vigyan Mela, showcasing crops and grains suitable for growing in high altitude areas.

Singh's visit to Ladakh will be his first to the union territory (UT) after it was carved out from the state of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. His visit will also be the first by any senior Central government minister since the formation of the UT.

The science fair is being organised at the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research.

A senior Defence Ministry official said the event is being organised to share research-generated farming technology with locals of Ladakh to make their life easier.

The fair will showcase agricultural products developed by the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO). These include grains, cereals, fruits and seeds that have been developed through research to withstand adverse weather conditions in high altitude.

"After the fair, there will be transfer of technology from the DRDO to civilians which is of use to them. The entire exercise is aimed at making the life of local citizens of Ladakh easier," said the official.

Sources said the Minister is also scheduled to hold discussions with top military brass in Ladakh about the threat perception to the region from Pakistan following the withdrawal of special category status to Jammu and Kashmir.

(PTI)

