Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

On former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described him as a top farmer leader who worked for the empowerment of weaker sections of society.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted a tribute message for former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh | Twitter

Trending

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T12:06:45+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 12:06 pm

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and described him as a top farmer leader who worked for the empowerment of weaker sections of society.

In a series of tweets, Singh said the late prime minister had played an important role in the country's development and strengthening democracy.

"Charan Singh throughout his life worked for the empowerment of weaker sections of society," the BJP leader said.

Singh also conveyed his greetings to farmers on Charan Singh's birth anniversary which is also celebrated as 'Kisan Diwas'.

"Farmers are not only cultivating crops but happiness for the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to their welfare," Singh said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Charan Singh was prime minister from July 1979 to January 1980.

Tags

PTI Rajnath Singh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Scare: PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting On Covid-19

Omicron Scare: PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting On Covid-19

Omicron Cases In India At 236, Active Covid-19 Cases At 78,291

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien Says Govt 'Slow-Poisoning' Democracy

Haryana To Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People To Enter Malls From Next Year

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from India

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

Omicron: No Christmas, New Year Gatherings In Delhi Amid Growing Cases

Omicron: No Christmas, New Year Gatherings In Delhi Amid Growing Cases

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 125 Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 6 Months

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 125 Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 6 Months

Ayodhya Land Purchase: Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Raises Issue In Rajya Sabha

Ayodhya Land Purchase: Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Raises Issue In Rajya Sabha

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement