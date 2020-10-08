Days After Fighting Pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh Records Lowest COVID-19 Mortality Rate

Days after getting updates about COVID-19 deaths in the country, here’s some good news.

Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest COVID-19 fatality rate in the country at 0.19 per cent against the national average of 1.55 per cent. You read that right!

The death ratio in Punjab is the highest at 3.07 per cent,

Union Health Ministry data revealed that 11,267 people were tested positive for coronavirus till Wednesday night in Arunachal Pradesh. Out of which 21 lost their lives and 8,396 people recovering.

It also mentioned that the recovery rate among the patients in the border state stands at 74.51 per cent and the state now has 2,850 active coronavirus cases.

That’s not all, Nagaland also has a lesser fatality rate at 0.25 per cent even as 17 people died in the state due to the ongoing pandemic. Of the 6,715 Covid-19 cases in the state, 1,194 are active cases.

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister S. Pangnyu Phom said, "Only 12 deaths are due purely to coronavirus, five owing to comorbidities and six are being checked to ascertain the cause of death."

Reports suggested that the COVID-19 related death ration in Sikkim is 1.52 per cent, Tripura 1.1 per cent, Meghalaya 0.84 per cent, Manipur 0.64 per cent, while Assam has 0.41 per cent.

Mizoram is the only state in India where nobody has died due to coronavirus.

According to the health officials in Aizawl, Mizoram till now reported 2,150 positive cases, including 372 women. 1,919 patients have recovered from Covid-19 with the recovery rate at more than 88 per cent.

